Climate disasters put plight of displaced in COP27 focus

By Gloria Dickie SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Issack Hassan lives in a migrant camp in Baidoa city in Somalia - one of more than a million people displaced since January after five successive failed rainy seasons. With Somalia in the grips of its worst drought in 40 years, "people became weak because of hunger, so we had to flee for our lives," 82-year-old Hassan said. But he couldn't escape tragedy. "My wife died of hunger here, and I became helpless," he said, speaking in a video interview distributed by the U.N. refugee agency. There are some 22 million people like Hassan displaced ev...