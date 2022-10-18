Clown went to cheer up traumatized Uvalde kids — then faced racist QAnon-style threat accusing her of pedophilia
An officer walks outside of Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022. (Allison Dinner/AFP)

A children's entertainer who has been performing since 1992 says that she was distressed after receiving a racist QAnon-style voicemail after she went to cheer up kids in Uvalde, Texas who were traumatized by the mass shooting at the Robb Elementary School.

Click2Houston reports that the entertainer, who only wishes to be identified by her stage name Bippy, was shocked to receive such an unhinged voicemail that accused her of being a "pedophile" while also hurling a racial slur.

“Everything I do with the kids is to make people happy,” said Bippy, who is a Black woman. “So when I heard it I didn’t think that I heard it right the first time and I just kept listening to it over and over.”

Even more disturbingly, Bippy tells Click2Houston that she received a mysterious call the very next day in which the caller tried to lure her to a particular location but wouldn't provide any contact information whatsoever.

She said that this made her feel frightened for her safety.

“I go into people’s homes, I have to deliver bounce houses, popcorn by myself at times," she explained. "I go into their backyards, to venues by myself. I’m afraid that what happens if one day I go somewhere and I’m subject to abuse.”

