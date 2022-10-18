Clown went to cheer up traumatized Uvalde kids — then faced racist QAnon-style threat accusing her of pedophilia

Click2Houston reports that the entertainer, who only wishes to be identified by her stage name Bippy, was shocked to receive such an unhinged voicemail that accused her of being a "pedophile" while also hurling a racial slur.
“Everything I do with the kids is to make people happy,” said Bippy, who is a Black woman. “So when I heard it I didn’t think that I heard it right the first time and I just kept listening to it over and over.”
Even more disturbingly, Bippy tells Click2Houston that she received a mysterious call the very next day in which the caller tried to lure her to a particular location but wouldn't provide any contact information whatsoever.
She said that this made her feel frightened for her safety.
“I go into people’s homes, I have to deliver bounce houses, popcorn by myself at times," she explained. "I go into their backyards, to venues by myself. I’m afraid that what happens if one day I go somewhere and I’m subject to abuse.”
CNN’s Jake Tapper says the far right social media platform Gab, run by an antisemitic Christian nationalist, has “hideously racist” posts and embedded “Nazism” as part of its “popular” offerings – and says after he reported his findings founder
Andrew Torba called him the “son of the Devil” and claimed the site hosts “pro-life” and “Christian content.”
Tapper on Monday took a walk into the world of far-right social media platforms, after
Kanye West announced his intention to buy the flailing site Parler, and glanced at Facebook and Twitter as well, but says the so-called “free speech” sites on the far-right are filled with hate – and that “the hate is the whole point.”
Tapper says of the far right sites he looked at, Gab has “the fewest rules” and “the lowest standards” when it comes to content moderation.
“I signed up for Gab this morning. I clicked on ‘Explore,’ which took me to ‘popular posts across Gab.’ I came in with an open mind and immediately Gab hit me with this post: ‘We are in a war time but it’s a quiet war perpetrated by the Jew,’ with a picture of Adolf Hitler,” Tapper told CNN viewers.
“And there was plenty more where that came from. The ‘N’ word is super big on Gab. It is a cesspool of hate,” Tapper observed.
And while Gab “takes precautions,” it “doesn’t seem to care about hate speech.”
“The more speech I saw on Gab this afternoon, was more speech extolling Nazis and more speech engaging in Holocaust denial, and more speech sharing more hideously racist posts than I’ve ever seen in one place in my life,” Tapper said. “I saw less of it but still too much of it on Parler today.”
“It’s high time we recognize that the hate on many of these far-right sites is not just an unfortunate result of belief in free speech. The Hate is the whole point.”
The
Anti-Defamation League (ADL) calls Gab a “haven for hate and disinformation,” and “an online hub for extremist and conspiratorial content.”
“Gab quickly became known as a platform used by conspiracy theorists, white nationalists, neo-Nazis, members of militias and influential figures among the alt right,” the ADL adds. “Over the last two years, Torba has worked to insert Gab, himself and Christian nationalism into mainstream society and politics, primarily through relationships with elected officials and candidates.”
Gab founder and CEO Andrew Torba has promoted the white genocide or “Great Replacement” conspiracy theory and
has been called an advisor to Republican state senator Doug Mastriano, a far right 2020 election denying Christian nationalist running for governor of Pennsylvania, where Gab is based. (While never condemning Torba, Mastriano denies the relationship, but there are receipts of Gab doing “consulting” work for Mastriano, who has also told Torba, “Thank God for what you have done.”)
Tuesday morning Tapper took to Twitter to share that Torba attacked him after his Monday report aired on CNN.
Tapper shared the video of the posts he saw on Gab, which includes the antisemitic one he quoted on-air that had the photo of Adolf Hitler.
“Gab’s antisemitic founder is attacking me with the accusation he makes about folks who report factually about his site, that I’m the son of the devil. Totally normal stuff,” Tapper tweeted.
He also posted screenshots of Torba’s posts on Gab.
“Jake Tapper reported on CNN tonight that Gab’s Explore page was filled with Hitler memes and n word posts,” Torba wrote on Gab.
“Reality,” he claimed, “pro-life content, Christian content, content from multiple members of Congress, wholesome animal videos, etc.”
But he didn’t stop there.
“Jake Tapper = John 8:44,” Torba added.
For those unfamiliar with every Bible verse, one version of John 8:44 reads: “You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.”
Watch Tapper’s CNN report below, see his tweets above, or at this link.
"Morning Joe" welcomed Associated Press reporter Michelle Smith, who helped create a new documentary in partnership with PBS's Frontline on disgraced former general Michael Flynn, who is waging a kind of holy war by combining anti-vaccine people with evangelicals and conspiracy theorists.
"You know, Michelle, we've had quite a few guests on over the past several weeks talking about how, well, one of the biggest problems of to Christian Nationalism is -- actually has little to do with Christianity," said co-host Joe Scarborough. "And we're seeing this across the West. We saw it in Italy and have seen it in other countries, too, where the very people who associate themselves as Christian Nationalists are people who go to church less, and their Christianity is more about a cultural identifier than a biblical identifier."
Smith explained that Flynn has been traveling the country and bringing together thousands of people to tell them they're victims of a liberal effort to destroy Christianity.
"We spent two days at the Reawaken America tour. It stopped in western New York," said Smith. "And this is a tour that Flynn started last year. There have been 15 cities that it's visited. It will be in Pennsylvania in a couple of days, and it's basically this two-day event that brings together Christian Nationalists, anti-vaxers, [and] conspiracy theorists of various stripes. Eric Trump was there. Roger Stone was there. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has spoken at it in the past. and it is -- it has the feeling of -- one person I spoke to called it a pep rally on spiritual steroids. It mixes politics and religion and conspiracy theory all together."
She went on to say that bringing people together like this highlights that they are accepted in a group of people at a time that the rest of the world is calling them out for false conspiracies.
"But then it also fosters this feeling of us versus them. One of the things that Flynn says at these events, and says frequently, is that we are in a spiritual war in America," Smith continued. "And the idea that this is war of good versus evil. And literal evil, that there are evil people in this country who are working from the inside against the country. So mixing this idea of spiritual war together with Christian Nationalism many people told us is a very dangerous mixture because it's setting Americans against each other."
Smith also said that Flynn is desperate to get back into government and claims that he wants to bring back "constitutional principles," as if America is no longer following the founding documents.
Scarborough also pointed out that Flynn has hitched his wagon to Russia and Vladimir Putin, claiming that he is fighting for Christianity.
"'You will know them by their fruits,' Jesus said," quoted Scarborough. "And this version of Christianity that he pushes out there, which, of course, is just absolute nonsense, is pro-Putin. He has pro-Putin quotes and says that he's a strong leader and that they're fighting for everything. And he calls Zelensky a dangerous fool, and he does that on QAnon. So, yes, his version of Christianity is supporting somebody that right now is using Iranian missiles to kill Ukrainian children. Some faith you've got there general."
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said on Tuesday that he was "not going to play politics" with people's lives as his state prepares to fly more migrants to Democratic states.
While guest hosting Hugh Hewitt's radio show, Kurt Schlichter asked DeSantis how he reduced "friction" with the Biden administration during recovery from Hurricane Ian.
"With respect to the White House," DeSantis recalled, "they said [President Joe Biden] is calling these Democrat mayors in Tampa Bay but he refuses to talk to the governor. So I was asked about it at a press conference and I said, 'Guys, nobody has done more to stand up against Biden's policies than us here in Florida.'"
"But at the same time, I've got people's lives and property and livelihood in jeopardy and I'm not going to play politics with that," he vowed. "So my phone line is open. We want all the support we can get from all the various levels of government and we need to move forward in one team."
The Associated Press reported on Monday that DeSantis' government is planning to send additional flights of migrants to Democratic states after one group was recently sent to Martha's Vineyard.
Although two additional flights were postponed during the hurricane, they are expected to occur by Dec. 1.
“While Florida has had all hands on deck responding to our catastrophic hurricane, the immigration relocation program remains active,” DeSantis aide Taryn Fenske confirmed.