Club Q shooting suspect identifies as nonbinary: attorneys

In a footnote in a legal filing, attorneys representing the man accused of murdering five people and wounding 18 at the Club Q nightclub in Colorado Springs revealed that their client identifies as nonbinary.

"Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22, was turned over to sheriff’s officers at the jail by Colorado Springs police. Aldrich had been detained at the hospital, according to police, and is facing 10 arrest-only charges — five counts of first-degree murder and five counts of bias-motivated crimes causing bodily injury," The Gazette reported. ""Aldrich's lawyer is listed in court records as Joseph M. Archambault, who is the chief trial deputy for the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender. Records show that Archambault filed six motions to the court on behalf of Aldrich on Tuesday."

A copy of one of the filings was obtained by The Denver Post.

"Anderson Aldrich is nonbinary. They use they/them pronouns, and for the purposes of all formal filings, will be address as Mx. Aldich," the footnote says.

The newspaper noted Aldrich is scheduled for a virtual court appearance on Wednesday.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 605 mass shootings in America in 2022.