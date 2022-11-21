Here's how Club Q took down gunman attacking the LGBTQ+ venue
Pride community at a parade with hands raised and the LGBT flag / Shutterstock

New information is coming out about the apprehension of the gunman who murdered five and injured 25 during a mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.

"Early reports indicate that the suspect entered the establishment, Club Q, wearing body armor, and began firing with an AR-15 style rifle, according to two law enforcement officials briefed on the shooting," The New York Times reported.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers told the newspaper how those in the bar stopped the suspect, Anderson Lee Aldrich, 22.

Suthers said that somebody at the bar seized a handgun from the gunman, striking him with it, and allow those in the bar to apprehend the man.

“It was quite something,” Suthers said. “It happened quite quickly. This individual was totally disabled by 12:02. That had a lot to do with the intervention of these patrons.”

NBC News reporter Steve Patterson interviewed bartend Michael Anderson about the aftermath.

"So it was silent for about a minute or two before I chose to get up, I did not want to be trapped there anymore, I needed to do something and get out of there," Anderson said. And so I got up, and I went inside, that's when I saw the shooter beating beat up by those very, very, very brave patrons, or whoever."

"Were they on top of him on that point?" Patterson asked.

"They were kicking him, he was on the ground, kicking him, punching him, yelling at him and I don't know who that was, but I am so grateful," Anderson said. "I will be grateful for whoever that is for the rest of my life because this could've been very different for me."

