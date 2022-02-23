CNN anchor shocked by GOP midterm strategy: 'Republicans are running on a tax hike'
CNN "Inside Politics" host and chief national correspondent John King was surprised that a key Republican unveiled a plan to raise taxes on more than half of America.

"The man tasked with electing more Republican senators is pushing a plan and it has Democrats saying thank you. Sen. Rick Scott is the architect of the plan, it includes a border wall named after Donald Trump," King reported. "And, get this, it calls for all Americans to pay income taxes — more than half of Americans who are poor or working-class do not make enough money."

He played clip of Scott denying to Sean Hannity that Senate Republicans want to raise taxes on the majority of Americans.

King then held up a copy of Scott's plan.

"Reading is fundamental, I was taught that when I was young," he said. "It's right here in Sen. Scott's plan."

"Now he's denying what's in his own plan," King noted. "That's a tax hike. Republicans are running on a tax hike in the midterm election year.

