CNN's Clarissa Ward flooded with support after her harrowing reporting from Afghanistan

After spending the day walking the Taliban-controlled streets of Kabul, CNN reporter Clarissa Ward was flooded with tweets of support and well-wishes as she pressed Taliban leaders on their treatment of women.

"They have been welcoming to us on the street… with a few incidents," she said, like when "they asked me to stand aside, said why did you bring a woman?"

"For a people who have been living in this country for a long time, it's hard for them to take the Taliban at their word," she reported. "They have been petrified for a decade. Not an hour goes by where I don't get a phone or text or WhatApp or tweet saying please can you help, please can you help. The desperation is real."

She went on to say that the Taliban commanders have told her that they will re-institute the strict rules against female freedom but they'd do so "gradually."

Ward was attacked by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for supposedly giving the Taliban positive coverage while they chanted "Death to America."

