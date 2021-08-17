CNN's Clarissa Ward flooded with support after her harrowing reporting from Afghanistan

After spending the day walking the Taliban-controlled streets of Kabul, CNN reporter Clarissa Ward was flooded with tweets of support and well-wishes as she pressed Taliban leaders on their treatment of women.
"They have been welcoming to us on the street… with a few incidents," she said, like when "they asked me to stand aside, said why did you bring a woman?"
"For a people who have been living in this country for a long time, it's hard for them to take the Taliban at their word," she reported. "They have been petrified for a decade. Not an hour goes by where I don't get a phone or text or WhatApp or tweet saying please can you help, please can you help. The desperation is real."
She went on to say that the Taliban commanders have told her that they will re-institute the strict rules against female freedom but they'd do so "gradually."
Ward was attacked by Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for supposedly giving the Taliban positive coverage while they chanted "Death to America."
This meme is inaccurate. The top photo is inside a private compound. The bottom is on the streets of Taliban held K… https://t.co/veHd18Ieqn— Clarissa Ward (@Clarissa Ward) 1629135582.0
Hero 👇🏾 in Journalism!!!! @clarissaward https://t.co/d0m5YjSPEA— Meghan E. Irons (@Meghan E. Irons) 1629160214.0
@JHeatherbell @clarissaward She's this generation's Christiane Amanpour— Greg Koenig (@Greg Koenig) 1629160233.0
Clarissa Ward is also a polyglot who speaks 6 different languages. Her insightful on-the-ground reports are direct… https://t.co/0GFF8uM5eI— Lauren Werner 🇺🇸 (@Lauren Werner 🇺🇸) 1629160095.0
Sorta in awe of Clarissa Ward on @CNN To be a woman and interview/push the Taliban, let alone an attractive white… https://t.co/wleWRJM6mk— James Austin (@James Austin) 1629159410.0
Clarissa is one of the most incredible reporters. Literally cannot believe people are stooping to this level. Teddy… https://t.co/DJdn2Pv09x— Caitlin (@Caitlin) 1629159379.0
I just wanna shout out Clarissa Ward of CNN for risking her life so we can see the reality of what’s going on in Af… https://t.co/hOIa9C1lSl— Vinny Fattizzo (@Vinny Fattizzo) 1629158889.0
I'd like to see the keyboard warriors attacking CNN's Clarissa Ward on here spend even a couple of seconds on the g… https://t.co/p2JjQeGqwT— Vivan Marwaha (@Vivan Marwaha) 1629159130.0
also, the clip includes @clarissaward saying “it’s utterly bizarre” for some of these Taliban members to be this wa… https://t.co/LXvWt3u5qz— Siraj Hashmi (@Siraj Hashmi) 1629135963.0
@CNNPR @tedcruz @CNN @clarissaward He said women and girls must cover their faces. @clarissaward pressed further, "… https://t.co/N2oeR72GLj— be.the change.dana (@be.the change.dana) 1629145656.0
@casey_nyc11 @PowderPuffMafia @dcburns74 @CNNPR @tedcruz @CNN @clarissaward By being a daughter of American nobilit… https://t.co/rO2EBiaSvO— Maria F. Jaeger (@Maria F. Jaeger) 1629158989.0