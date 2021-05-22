CNN blasted for ever hiring Rick Santorum after they finally fired the disgraced bigot
Rick Santorum on Facebook.

Rick Santorum was widely considered to be a joke after he was ousted from the U.S. Senate after serving a single term. But for some inexplicable reason, CNN hired the disgraced former politician as a political commenter.

That mistake blew up in the faces of the network as Santorum repeatedly embarrassed the network with his shocking perspectives.

After reports that CNN finally fired Santorum for racism, there was a great deal of public commentary on CNN's blunder of hiring him in the first place, considering he was widely despised as a notorious bigot.

