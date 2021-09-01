CNN's Jake Tapper catches GOP senator in false claim that Biden never thanked vets for Afghan service

During a CNN discussion of the Afghanistan withdrawal Wednesday, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), herself a combat veteran, tried to claim that President Joe Biden hasn't thanked veterans for fighting in Afghanistan — and was promptly corrected by anchor Jake Tapper.

"As I visit with other veterans, as I have talked to those Gold Star spouses, those Gold Star families, many feel that they have been left behind," said Ernst. "And what I have not heard from this president is a thank you to those veterans who have served in the global war on terror. Not once has he expressed empathy and gratitude to the men and women who have put the uniform on and have fought so bravely overseas the last 20 years to keep our homeland safe."

Tapper, however, did not let Ernst's false claims slide.

"I have heard President Biden express gratitude and praise veterans," said Tapper. "It may be that he hasn't done it enough for people. And, in fact, you know, we don't have a monument for the veterans and the KIA and the WIA from the global war on terror. and maybe we need to have that ... but, just as a factual matter, I have heard him talk about this."

"I have heard him say, Jake, that he is grateful for those at the Kabul Airport," said Ernst. "But he hasn't acknowledged — as far as I know, and you might be right, but I listen very carefully — he always acknowledges those that are doing service or had done service at the Kabul Airport during the evacuation, but not over the greater global war on terror." She went on to add that Biden's statements that the Afghanistan mission should have ended a decade ago implies that "their sacrifice wasn't worth it."

