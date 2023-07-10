'You don't have the look': Pakistani ex-CNN correspondent sues network for racial discrimination

An former international correspondent for CNN is suing the network in British court, claiming unfair termination and racial discrimination, reported The Daily Beast on Monday.

British-Pakistani foreign correspondent Saima Mohsin was severely injured during a reporting trip in Israel in 2014 when her cameraman ran over her foot," reported Dan Ladden-Hall. "The tissue damage left her struggling to walk and work full time, and Mohsin says her request to change to alternative duties was denied. She further alleges that when she asked to switch to a presenting role to reduce the amount of time she spent traveling, she was told 'you don’t have the look we are looking for.'"

According to the complaint, she was also passed over routinely by network managers to go on air in favor of white American correspondents, even when she was ready to broadcast. The complaint further says that there was a gender pay gap at CNN, and that her contract was terminated three years after the injury incident.

“I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job with CNN," Mohsin toldThe Guardian. "I risked my life many times on assignment for CNN believing they would have my back. They did not.”

CNN did not publicly comment on the case, which is scheduled to be heard by a London employment tribunal later in the day. However, the network has alleged that under the terms of Mohsin's contract, she cannot bring a claim in London on territorial grounds.

This comes amid a number of other controversy at CNN, including the dismissal of longtime anchor Don Lemon following a public report alleging