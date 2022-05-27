CNN reporter refuses to accept Texas official’s claims about Uvalde shooting: ‘Why don’t you clear all of this up now?’
People mourn as they attend a vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 25, 2022(AFP)

There is an increasing concern among legal experts, security experts, and law enforcement experts about the way police in Uvalde, Texas handled the Robb Elementary School massacre where 21 people were shot and killed, and another 17 reportedly were wounded.

Two days after the mass shooting witness accounts, photos, and videos are circulating that appear to show police waited between 40 minutes and one hour before either entering the school or confronting the shooter, who was killed not by police but by federal agents on the scene. Some are suggesting that valuable time may have led to more death.

Law enforcement also appear to not have a grasp on exactly what happened, with numerous reports revealing some officers were focused on subduing not the gunman but parents desperate for police to take action.

There are also concerns that not only police inaction may have led to more death, but police action may have as well:

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, a well-known MSNBC/NBC News legal analyst rightly says "we’re clearly going to have to wait" for accurate information, but notes what the public is being told "Doesn’t make sense."

One reporter apparently agreed that information being given to the public did not make sense.

CNN's Shimon Prokupecz, who attended Thursday afternoon's Uvalde press conference and was not ready to accept what he apparently felt was police stonewalling.

"You guys have said that he was barricaded," Prokupecz said, referring to the shooter. "Can you explain to us how he was barricaded and why you guys cannot breach that door?”

“So, I have taken all your questions into consideration. We will be doing updates,” replied Victor Escalon, from the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, according to a Mediaite transcript. “We will be doing updates to answer those questions.”

“You should be able to answer that question now, sir,” Prokupecz, clearly not satisfied, responded.

“What is your name?” Escalon asked.

"Shimon Prokupecz from CNN. We’ve been given a lot of bad information, so why don’t you clear all of this up now and explain to us how it is that your officers who were in there for an hour, yes, rescuing people, but yet no one was able to get inside that room,” Prokupecz continued.

“Shimon, we will circle back with you. We want to give you the why. That’s our job. Give us time. I’m taking your questions back to talk to the team,” Escalon replied.

Watch:

