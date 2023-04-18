CNN's Jake Tapper burst into laughter reading Fox News statement promising 'continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards'
CNN's Jake Tapper. (Screengrab)

CNN host Jake Tapper on Tuesday burst into laughter as he read the text of a Fox News statement in the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit after the two sides reached a $787,000,000 settlement agreement.

“Fox trying to put a positive face on what can only be as one of the ugliest and most embarrassing moments in the history of journalism,” Tapper said, before reading a statement affirming Fox’s commitment to upholding “journalistic standards.”

“This is going to be difficult to say with a straight face,” Tapper remarked, bursting into laughter as he read a statement that said “This settlement reflects Fox's continued commitment to the highest journalistic standards."

The statement continued: “We are hopeful that our decision to resolve the dispute with Dominion amicably instead of the acrimony of a divisive trial, allows the country to move forward from these issues.”

Watch the video below or click here.


