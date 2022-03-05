Here's why Ukraine is getting involved in the Coke vs. Pepsi cola war

Western companies that do big business in Russia are being pushed to take sides as Vladimir Putin continues his invasion of Ukraine despite global condemnation.

On Friday, the official Twitter account of the Ukrainian government described a battle between "good and evil."

"Coca-Cola chose the latter. Pepsi, time for your counterattack is now," Ukraine tweeted.

Ukrainian political consultant Yarema Dukh explained the meaning behind the tweet.Explanations team is here: Coca-Cola decided to remain in Russia when all reasonable companies are pulling off right now. Now Pepsi has a chance to win the Cola war once and forever," he wrote. "At least for Ukrainians."



