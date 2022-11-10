This Arizona county is defying court order on ballot counting

Cochise County, Arizona plans to proceed with a hand recount of ballots despite a judge prohibiting them from doing so, The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday.
"Cochise County officials are proceeding with a hand count of every ballot cast in Tuesday's election, despite a court ruling that bars them from doing so," the newspaper reported.
Adrian Fontes, the Democratic Party nominee for Secretary of State, blasted the county's decision.
"Where’s the outrage for violating the Court’s lawful order?" Fontes asked. "This is just wrong."
The county has caught the attention of attorney Marc Elias, who frequently pursues voter protection litigation.
"I can assure you that my law firm is carefully reviewing the county's planned actions," Elias said.
