Former Trump lawyer says he's going to ask Joe Biden for a pardon

A former attorney to Donald Trump now says he will be asking President Joe Biden for a pardon.

Michael Cohen, the lawyer and "fixer" for Trump who ultimately pleaded guilty to eight counts including those related to the former president and his alleged hush-money arrangement with adult film star Stormy Daniels, has previously said he wasn't interested in a pardon when Trump was president. Cohen is also embroiled in litigation against Trump.

Now, Cohen has announced on social media that he will be seeking such a pardon from Biden. Cohen himself has said he is a Democrat.

"I will be seeking a pardon from President Biden," Cohen wrote on Friday. "I am grateful to have obtained letters of support from members of congress and constitutional scholars."

