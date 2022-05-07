Stephen Colbert delivers a blistering monologue slamming Rudy Giuliani
Rudy Giuliani (Screen cap).

Stephen Colbert's blistering new monologue takes direct aim at Trump's former lawyer and election fraud ally, Rudy Giuliani.

On Friday, May 6, during his latest segment of "The Late Show," Colbert revisited the seemingly awkward video clip of Giuliani raising awareness about his Cameo profile.

Colbert's mocking clip comes just days after Giuliani tweeted about the profile again this week. Although he quickly deleted his tweet, Colbert has taken it and ran with it. Mimicking the former New York City mayor, Colbert did a mocking impersonation of Guiliani taking multiple jabs at him.

"We can talk about anything, even about how those who actively seek to destroy their own country face no consequences and can relax on a golf course looking like a happy little potato and culottes, hawking birthday greetings for Merlot money. Click below,” mimicked Colbert.

After that, Colbert took repeated comical shots at Giuliani.

Watch:

Video