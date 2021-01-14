Colbert knocks Trump for his second impeachment: You're getting 'fired while you're getting fired!'

Given outgoing President Donald Trump is being impeached for the second time, Stephen Colbert brought back his segment "Don and the Giant Impeach" for a sequel

Colbert noted that it's fitting for Trump since he does like to have seconds. "Also he's a traitor. I'm just saying, the man has an appetite. For the destruction of our institutions."

He went on to compare Trump's behavior to a lifeguard attempting to drown your grandpa and your doctor yanking out your I.V.

"It has been noted that his impeachment comes just one week before the president's term expires," he continued. "Do you know how bad at a job you have to be to get fired while you're getting fired? 'I'm sorry, Mark, it's not working out. We appreciate everything you've done for the company, and--' 'You're building a gallows to hang me?!' 'Okay, there goes your severance, buddy!'"

The "Late Show" host went on to characterize the Republicans for trying to excuse Trump's behavior because a violent insurrection isn't really that bad. California Republican Tom McClintock explained on the floor of the House that "every movement has a lunatic fringe."

"'Lunatic fringe?'" Colbert asked. "There were tens of thousands of people in that murderous mob. The day after the riot, a poll found that 45 percent of Republican voters backed the attack on the capitol building. That's not a fringe! that's almost half the outfit! If you wore a suit that was 45 percent fringe, you'd be arrested for public indecency! But at least we'd be able to see through your pants to know you don't have any balls."

See Colbert's smackdown of Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) below: