College Republicans in disarray after 'stolen' election — and the Texas chapter might secede

College Republicans are facing disharmony in their ranks after Courtney Britt was elected chair of the College Republican National Committee, the National Review reports.

The election's legitimacy has been challenged after "only about 60 percent of CRNC affiliates were allowed to cast ballots.

Britt reportedly "spent much of the day, however, voting not to allow numerous states — which had been sidelined over disputed credentialing issues — representation in the chairman's race. It is widely believed that [Judah] Waxelbaum would have had a sizable majority had all 52 eligible federations cast ballots. Just over 30 were actually allowed to."

Allegations of voter fraud were rampant.

"At one point, a debate broke out over Arkansas being stripped of its votes last Sunday under allegations of voter fraud in its state chairman election; the state's actual party chairman has weighed in on the matter, assuring the CRNC that everything was on the up and up. Nevertheless, Britt — a graduate of Richmond Law School — argued that the state should remain disenfranchised since it hadn't presented evidence that fraud had not occurred," the National Review explained.

The feud is expect to continue.

"Now, the theater of battle shifts. Britt will take over in 72 hours, but her organization may be significantly smaller by then. Within minutes of her election, both the New York and Texas federations announced that they would be meeting to discuss secession," the publication reported.

The National Review quoted Brandon Kiser, chairman of the Texas federation, who argued the election had been stolen.

"I don't want to get into the details of this stolen election. My focus now is on TXFCR, our chapters, our members, and our future. Texas doesn't tolerate corruption and fraud. We are going to vote on leaving the CRNC to ensure moral leadership of our organization, and a focus on winning in 2022," Kiser said.

The backlash against the national organization may continue to grow.

"Students from multiple other federations have also told National Review that they are considering leaving. One person connected with the Waxelbaum campaign implied that Florida and California are likely to withdraw from the CRNC. That would mean the organization would lack representation in the four largest states," the National Review reported.