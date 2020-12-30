Colorado GOP leader incites harassment against public health workers by publicizing their home addresses
The leader of the Republican Party chapter in Parker, Colorado has apologized after he declared "war" on public health officials and publicized their home addresses.

Colorado's 9 News reports that Parker Republican leader Mark Hall earlier this week sent out a message on his Facebook page attacking public health officials for their role in enforcing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

"We will publish the names/addresses of these people with no law enforcement abilities," Hall wrote in his post. "If they want a war, we can give them that but it is time for a revolution."

Hall then warned public health workers that "if you work for the state, CDPHE, Tri-County or other agencies, you are on the radar, at your homes and elsewhere" and accused them of being "anti-Americans."

Hall's decision to dox public health officials was subsequently condemned by the Douglas County Republican Party, and Hall subsequently deleted the post and apologized.

"In hindsight, it was poor judgement and I apologize to all," said Hall. "The Colorado GOP and Douglas County GOP share no responsibility as they were unaware of the actions."

As 9 News reports, this is the second time Hall has tried to intimidate a political opponent this year, as he warned a grocery store employee that he was sending a group of "patriots" to meet her at her "exact location" after she mocked a local pro-police rally on Facebook.