Colorado man busted for hate-filled vandalism of rainbow flags near NYC Stonewall Inn during Pride month
NYPD/NYPD/TNS

NEW YORK — A Colorado man accused of tearing down LGBTQ rainbow flags by NYC’s historic Stonewall Inn during a Pride month hate crime was arrested Monday on charges police said were part of a pattern of attacks in the area. Cops charged Patrick Murphy, 25, of Denver, with committing criminal mischief as a hate crime for the June 10 vandalism incident by the West Village national monument. Joined by two others, Murphy and his fellow hatemongers allegedly tore down several rainbow-colored flags displayed on a fence by the Stonewall National Monument in Christopher Park on Christopher St. before ...