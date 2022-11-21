Mormon church confirms the Colorado Springs shooter was a member

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints confirmed on Monday that the Club Q shooting suspect was a member of their church.

The shooter killed five people and injured nearly two dozen more at the LGBTQ club, which was celebrating Transgender Day of Remembrance -- a day devoted to those lost in the trans community to violence.

Colorado Springs is a conservative community that is home to groups such as Focus on the Family and the Family Research Council, which have been labeled hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

They've all been part of a decades-long crusade against the LGBTQ+ community. The "FRC has been a font of anti-gay propaganda throughout its history," the SPLC said. Colorado Springs was once referred to as the "Evangelical Vatican" as a result of the groups located there.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which has long opposed LGBTQ rights, released a statement saying that they don't condone the violence in Colorado over the weekend.

“The senseless act of violence in Colorado Springs is of great sadness and concern to us. We are greatly troubled by any violence in our communities and condemn most especially violent acts that are the result of intolerance against any of God's children," Doug Andersen, Director, Media Relations of the church, said in a statement, according to USA Today's Nick Penzenstadler.

"We join with others in mourning the loss of those whose lives were taken and offer prayers of comfort and deepest condolences to their loved ones. We also pray for healing for the survivors of this shocking shooting and express our love to them," he also said.

