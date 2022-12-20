University of Colorado slams 'embarrassment' John Eastman over Jan. 6: 'He will bear the shame for his role'

The chair of the University of Colorado’s Board of Regents lashed out at lawyer and former Trump adviser John Eastman, calling him and "embarrassment" and endorsed the Jan. 6 committee's recommendation that he be prosecuted, The Denver Post reports.

While he was advising former President Donald Trump on legal strategies to overturn the 2020 election, he was employed as a "visiting scholar of conservative thought and policy" by CU Boulder at the Bruce D. Benson Center for the Study of Western Civilization.

CU Boulder officials cited Chancellor Phil DiStefano’s statement made the day after the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, saying Eastman’s “continued advocacy of conspiracy theories is repugnant, and he will bear the shame for his role in undermining confidence in the rule of law.”

CU Regent Chair Lesley Smith, who is a Democrat, said Monday that Eastman "has not been affiliated with CU for some 20 months" and that his conduct "in the weeks preceding Jan. 6 and on that day was shameful and it certainly does not reflect CU’s values."

"He is an embarrassment. We respect both the January 6 Committee’s right to make a referral to the Justice Department and the department’s ability to evaluate the evidence and determine whether to seek charges against him," Smith said.

The statements come after the Jan. 6 committee recommended to the Department of Justice that Trump be charged with violating four criminal statutes, including aiding an insurrection, and that Eastman be prosecuted for conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstructing an official proceeding.

