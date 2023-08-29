Guilty verdicts will not alter the views of extreme Trumpers
Twitter/screen grab

There are 28 million smokers in the United States. This, despite at least six decades of medical evidence supporting the ghastly damage from this habit. About 15% of Americans failed to receive any COVID vaccinations, while more than 1 million died during our recent pandemic. The list can go on and on. Statistics and data don’t necessarily persuade people to change their behavior. The most devoted of Donald Trump’s followers fit the same pattern. Facts and data are ineffective in influencing their beliefs and decisions. When beliefs are deeply entrenched, facts become irrelevant. Changing deep...

