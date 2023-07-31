Commission poised to ban all guns at Michigan Capitol, sets date for increased security
Armed demonstrators attend a rally in front of the Michigan State Capitol building to protest the governor's stay-at-home order on May 14, 2020, in Lansing, Michigan. - Scott Olson/Getty Images North America/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State Capitol Commission is poised to ban all firearms from the Capitol after a Monday meeting where members discussed a broader gun prohibition and the start of installing pass-through weapons detection devices next week in preparation for the policy change. The commission on Monday released a draft policy that would ban all weapons inside the Capitol — a stricter ban than the prior policy banning the open carry of guns inside the building — and expects to adopt the policy, or some iteration of it, at its next meeting Aug. 28. The policy would then be in place by...