Confronted by GOP critics and confused constituents, Illinois Democrats made fixes to their sweeping criminal justice law
Will Guzzardi speaks with members of the House before the chamber passed changes to the controversial criminal justice law known as the SAFE-T Act. - Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — After months of blistering attacks from Republicans as well as some criticism from members of their own party, Democratic lawmakers came together during the final legislative session of the year to approve changes aimed at clarifying their controversial criminal justice overhaul. The changes were approved along party lines just a month before Illinois is set to eliminate cash bail for criminal defendants. It marked the third time lawmakers have approved amendments to the policy, known as the SAFE-T Act, since Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed it into law in early 2021. W...