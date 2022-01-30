President Donald Trump arrived at the rally stage in Conroe, Texas, a little over 30 minutes late. Wearing a heavy coat and throwing red "45" hats to the crowd, he paced the stage to his favorite entrance song.

He began his speech attacking President Joe Biden with a laundry list of grievances he claimed are far worse under Biden than when they happened to Trump. He then gushed about the size of the crowd, saying that a local politician told him that it was the largest crowd of its kind ever in the state of Texas.

He went on to say that cars were backed up for 30 miles trying to get into the event. That would mean that people were backed up all the way to Houston or about one-fifth of the way to Waco.

He went on to claim that Biden wasn't handling Russia the way that he should be and that Russia was about to invade Ukraine, and nothing like that ever happened under his presidency. Similarly in North Korea, dictator Kim Jong Un is launching more missiles than at any time ever. It's likely due to the economic sanctions imposed on the country. Trump was unable to get a deal out of Kim to stop his missile program.

Once Trump took to reading his speech on the teleprompter, he appeared to be having trouble. He slurred his words before finally going off-script to complain about "these people."

"They censor, cancel and persecute ordinary citizens for speaking the truth.... while they..... drown your endless torment of — I mean, what they do..." he said.

He mentioned his favorite "philosopher" Victor David Hanson, quickly correcting himself with the actual name.

He also complained that shelves are empty, particularly when it comes to his own picture book that he self-published.

"Can you believe what’s happening? You can’t get anything," Trump said. "The shelves are empty. I did a book. They can’t publish it anymore. They can’t get the paper, the glue, the ink. Go out and buy it. You’ll like it."

He fumbled his words again when he tried to talk about Mexico, instead putting an "L" in the name.

Consistent with his claim of crowd sizes, Trump then said that they're all "moving on" from COVID and that there are "more of us" then there are of "them." It's unclear if he means Trump supporters or unvaccinated people. Either way, he's wrong. There are more people vaccinated than unvaccinated and Trump lost the popular vote twice.

The language pits his people against others, much in the way he did during his Jan. 6 speech.

After about an hour he turned to attack the many investigations and lawsuits in which he's currently engrossed.

"These prosecutors are vicious horrible people, they're racists...they're mentally sick...they're not after me they're after you," Trump claimed.