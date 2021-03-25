House chamber fortified with bulletproof doors following pro-Trump insurrection: report
Workers are installing bulletproof fortifications in Congress as the House of Representatives is on a two week vacation, according to a new report by Axios.

"The House chamber is being transformed into a massive safe room for members with the addition of bulletproof doors," the publication reported. "An Axios reporter leaving the Capitol on Wednesday night saw workers removing doors on one of the double-doored entrances to the gallery one level above the floor of the chamber."

There are five sets of doors opening on to the floor of the House, and fifteen into the gallery.

"Workers revealed the new doors being installed would be fortified with kevlar — the same synthetic material used in bulletproof vests and military helmets," Axios reported.

During the insurrection, plainclothes police barricaded the doors onto the floor and had their guns drawn trying to protect the chamber from the supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.