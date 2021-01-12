Two Dem congresswoman test positive after sheltering with Republicans refusing to wear masks

Two Democratic members of Congress are livid after testing positive for coronavirus after sheltering with maskless Republicans during the violent insurrection by supporters of Donald Trump.
"Today, Congresswoman Bonnie Watson Coleman (NJ-12) received a positive rapid antigen test result for COVID-19. She believes she was exposed during protective isolation in the U.S. Capitol building as a result of insurrectionist riots," her office said in a statement.
Watson Coleman is a 75-year-old cancer survivor.
Another infected Democrat had harsher words.
"United States Representative Pramila Jayapal (WA-07) received a positive COVID-19 test result tonight after being locked down in a secured room at the U.S Capitol where numerous Republican lawmakers recklessly refused to wear masks in the moments after the January 6 attack," her office said in a statement.
Here is the thread Jayapal posted to Twitter:
I just received a positive COVID-19 test result after being locked down in a secured room at the Capitol where seve… https://t.co/wq0N80x1rW— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@Rep. Pramila Jayapal)1610430909.0
Any Member who refuses to wear a mask should be fully held accountable for endangering our lives because of their s… https://t.co/kY72RtUVxe— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@Rep. Pramila Jayapal)1610430910.0
I share the outrage and anger of those across America who have watched Trump fail to combat this raging pandemic an… https://t.co/Aq5my5Nqpi— Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@Rep. Pramila Jayapal)1610430910.0