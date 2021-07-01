'To say they support law enforcement is a joke': Republicans blasted for anti-police vote

When it comes to former President Donald Trump and the police, Republicans have made it clear who comes first, and it isn't those in blue.

Speaking to MSNBC's Joy Reid Wednesday, the partner to late Officer Brian Sicknick relayed that she and Sicknick's mother were in the gallery watching the vote as Republican after Republican voted down another measure to investigate the Jan. 6 attacks.

"It was like a knife to my heart," said Sicknick's partner Sandra Garza. "It really was. It was a travesty and I think it really speaks to the fact that there are only two Republicans that have a backbone and that care about this country, democracy as a whole, and all of law enforcement who bravely fought for them all that day. It really, really upsets me and of course, it's a spit in the face to my Brian, which really, really upsets me."

Reid asked about his mother, and Garza relayed that it was a very difficult moment for her after she'd spoken to so many people about her son on Capitol Hill.

"She was very upset, too. I mean, it's hard to listen to," said Garza. "It was hard listening to, you know, we listened to some of the debate before the vote, and you know, to hear their excuses as to why they don't want to support the vote. It's very upsetting, but you know, we're both survivors. We got through it and we're going to continue to fight and speak up against this ridiculousness."

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) noted that while the Republicans were voting down the committee, there were Capitol Police officers guarding the chamber of the House.

Garza went on to say that the support for "blue lives" and "back the blue" are "phony" and a "lie."

"It's not true. Supporting law enforcement would have been voting yes today," Garza explained. "It would have been voting yes for the original 9/11-style commission. There really is no excuse for them to have voted no, the first time. Republicans pretty much got everything they asked for. I heard Speaker Pelosi today on the floor say that she negotiated with them, gave them pretty much everything that they had asked and still they voted no. You know, I mean, it's terrible what they're doing to law enforcement, particularly as Congressman Swalwell said, Capitol Police, they are there every day protecting them. It's horrific what they're doing to them. It's not right, to say they support law enforcement is a joke."

