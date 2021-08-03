House Dem campaign chief delivers a startling warning to his colleagues at closed-door meeting: report

Speaking to some of his party's most vulnerable incumbents during a closed-door meeting last week, Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY) warned that if the midterms were held now, House Democrats would lose the majority, POLITICO reports.

Maloney backed up his warning with new polling that shows Democrats falling behind Republicans by a half-dozen points in battleground districts.

"We are not afraid of this data ... We're not trying to hide this," Tim Persico, executive director of the Maloney-chaired Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, told POLITICO. "If [Democrats] use it, we're going to hold the House. That's what this data tells us, but we gotta get in action."

Others have rung the alarm bell as well, namely Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI), who recently told colleagues that Democrats are not "breaking through."

But some don't agree with the grim assessment. During the closed-door meeting, Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) said that she wanted to make sure "that we turn out every vote we turned out in 2018 and 2020" and was confident she'd keep her seat.

Read the full report over at POLITICO.