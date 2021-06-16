Congressman reveals new photo from the Capitol riot after Republicans try to ‘memory hole’ the insurrection

During a hearing this week, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray over the shooting death of Ashli Babbitt, the QAnon-believing woman who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 along with a mob of Trump supporters, saying that she was "executed."

"It's disturbing," Gosar said. "The Capitol Police officer that did that shooting appeared to be hiding, lying in wait and then gave no warning before killing her."

But Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) doesn't see it that way. Responding to Gosar's comments on Twitter, Gallego posted a photo that he took on Jan. 6, showing the mob outside the door where Babbitt was shot.

"This is what the the Capitol Police officer faced," Gallego wrote. "I took this photo minutes before the insurrectionist was shot. He was the last line of defense between us and the insurrectionists. GOP loves to say 'back the blue' but really it is only when politically convenient."

In a subsequent tweet, Gallego wrote that he took the picture "knowing the Republicans would try to memory hole the January 6th insurrection."

"Sad that I was proven right," he added.