Video catches hecklers screaming ‘monkey’ at Black high school basketball players

A video from a high school basketball game this weekend out of Connell, Washington, shows students shouting racist remarks at a sister duo on an opposing team, NBC Right Now reports.

The video shows students making monkey noises and gestures and calling the sisters "monkey" as they went to shoot the ball.

At one point during the video, the Zillah High School coach Brandie Valadez can be seen shouting, "That is very racist. That is racist."

According to NBC Right Now, Valadez brought it to the attention of the Connell Athletic Director. Superintendent of N-F-S-D, Jim Jacobs, later said, "The athletic director directed the students to stop the behavior and then put himself in a position near the students to monitor their behavior."

Superintendent of the Zillah School District, Doug Burge, said an investigation into the incident is underway.

"In Zillah School District, we value diversity and strive to create schools and environments that are both physically safe and emotionally nurturing for our students. We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to aiding in Connell School District's investigation to the best of our abilities," Burge said.

Watch the video below: