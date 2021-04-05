Conservatives lose their minds after Dr. Jill Biden wears tights with designs on them
www.rawstory.com

First lady Dr. Jill Biden came off of Air Force One wearing a black skirt and black tights that had a design on them where they were sheer in some parts and solid on the design. Conservatives decided that these were "fishnet stockings," which they weren't. Still, they lost their minds over the first lady wearing something they didn't like. Male conservatives were especially brutish in their attacks on first lady.

Former first lady Melania Trump, for example, would frequently wear dresses without any hose or stockings at all. Prudish conservatives lost their minds when former first lady Michelle Obama came wore sleeveless dresses.






Progressives and women quickly came to the side of Dr. Biden, noting how she looks classy and hip all at the same time.