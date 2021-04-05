Conservatives lose their minds after Dr. Jill Biden wears tights with designs on them

First lady Dr. Jill Biden came off of Air Force One wearing a black skirt and black tights that had a design on them where they were sheer in some parts and solid on the design. Conservatives decided that these were "fishnet stockings," which they weren't. Still, they lost their minds over the first lady wearing something they didn't like. Male conservatives were especially brutish in their attacks on first lady.
Former first lady Melania Trump, for example, would frequently wear dresses without any hose or stockings at all. Prudish conservatives lost their minds when former first lady Michelle Obama came wore sleeveless dresses.
Good Lord, she looks like Madonna's grandmother 🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/SFizSkqWL2— Wayne Dupree Media, LLC (@Wayne Dupree Media, LLC)1617546613.0
Hey Jill Biden. It’s not called Forever61 for a reason. Forever21 needs a cut off date!! https://t.co/uXBNA9fpwi— Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE Podcast! (@Steve Mudflap McGrew’s REMASCULATE Podcast!)1617543437.0
For an additional $29.99 Jill Biden could have accessorized her Halloween costume with the optional broom. https://t.co/E5PyaMnUah— H.L. Chiselfritz (@H.L. Chiselfritz)1617541016.0
Jill Biden would appreciate if people stopped retweeting this picture of her trashy outfit https://t.co/Z975OU8ebl— Terrence K. Williams (@Terrence K. Williams)1617581926.0
Progressives and women quickly came to the side of Dr. Biden, noting how she looks classy and hip all at the same time.
For everyone saying that @FLOTUS is too old to rock this outfit, I say, get with the times! She looks better than a… https://t.co/EXpvXzRZB3— We HearVoicesOutThere (@We HearVoicesOutThere)1617583925.0
Fishnet tights are in style for spring 2021 and our loving, intelligent, compassionate @FLOTUS looks beautiful and… https://t.co/CO3yVI8cqM— @297_Aruba_Lover (@@297_Aruba_Lover)1617584149.0
The dress FLOTUS Jill Biden wore wasn't bad persay but it was a bit young for her. https://t.co/HEjpj97u6s— I Love Baby Girl Liv Morgan (@I Love Baby Girl Liv Morgan)1617587141.0
Jill Biden wears a fishnet and the RepubliQans explode!!! Melania wore NOTHING and they were deafeningly quit!!! Wh… https://t.co/hEAI5q98Hj— Franktheshank808 (@Franktheshank808)1617580929.0
You're Absolutely Right. @FLOTUS Dr. Jill Biden Looks like a Million Dollars https://t.co/xRbjDOeQ9s— I Can't Breathe. #BlackLivesMatters (@I Can't Breathe. #BlackLivesMatters)1617587208.0
It doesn't matter what our FLOTUS wears. She is a professional who is caring, intelligent, and principled. Her pre… https://t.co/9L7E7DTIoj— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@BrooklynDad_Defiant!)1617575324.0
🙋♀️ So proud of our beautiful @FLOTUS . Rocking.💕😉 https://t.co/MhrPNm2wzH— 💛CarolFromColorado 🙋♀️ (@💛CarolFromColorado 🙋♀️)1617583309.0
If my legs looked as good as Dr. Jill Biden in those fishnets & booties, I'd be a wearing exactly the same outfit… https://t.co/4QRqh4JYvP— SinDeeLou Who (@SinDeeLou Who)1617581713.0
Dr. Jill Biden rockin those fishnets & booties🔥 #FLOTUS https://t.co/MMqRQooosz— Christopher 🇺🇸 Proud Dem (@Christopher 🇺🇸 Proud Dem)1617575494.0
It’s Dr. FLOTUS Jill Biden to you, and she can wear what she wants. https://t.co/qSzOyHLRPf— Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT!)1617575972.0
Dr @flotus looks terrific in this outfit! Wow! https://t.co/x3qalmGaMX— Susan (@Susan)1617560415.0
Republicans are talking shit on FLOTUS Jill Biden's outfit while failing to mention they have seen Melania's tits m… https://t.co/DdJYqT7q9a— Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️ (@Kyla In The Burgh 🏳️🌈🏴☠️)1617583899.0
Honestly, if you're more offended by FLOTUS wearing fishnets than the (former) President mocking disabled people th… https://t.co/raysBBBpKc— The Dressmaker (@The Dressmaker)1617564371.0