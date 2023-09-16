This conservative Supreme Court ruling could end up saving Hunter Biden: Columnist

Hunter Biden was indicted on gun charges, but he could find salvation from an unlikely source, according to a Washington Post columnist.

President Joe Biden's son Hunter was hit with the charges after a plea deal blew up in court. A lot of legal experts have expressed doubt about the strength of the government's case against Hunter Biden.

Now, a ruling that his father opposed could be Hunter Biden's way out, according to WaPo associate editor Ruth Marcus.

In an "irony alert," Marcus explains that a "misguided ruling from the conservative-dominated Supreme Court — a decision that President Biden has said 'contradicts both common sense and the Constitution' — might save Hunter Biden from the gun charges just filed against him."

"Last year, in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, the court upended its approach to gun rights, saying that the Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms permits only those gun restrictions that have a basis in 'history and tradition,'" Marcus wrote. "That blinkered interpretation has set off a flurry of challenges to existing gun laws in the lower courts as judges have been forced to scour colonial-era statutes for analogies to modern-day regulations."

Marcus continues:

"In Hunter Biden’s case, that means finding historical antecedents for the federal law that prohibits those who use illegal drugs from purchasing or possessing firearms. Biden was indicted Thursday on three felony counts: making two false statements on a gun purchase form that he did not use and was not addicted to controlled substances, and illegally possessing a Colt revolver while he was using narcotics. His lawyers have signaled their intention to use the high court’s ruling in Bruen as a basis for challenging the charges."

