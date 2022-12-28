Conservatives launch multistate legislative effort to define gender-related words
Indian members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) community attend a Rainbow Pride Walk in Kolkata on December 13, 2015 (AFP Photo/Dibyangshu Sarkar)

With the Republican party taking control of the House of Representatives in January, many Republican-controlled state legislatures have been emboldened to propose controversial legislation related to gender identity and sexual orientation, according to a new report in Politico.

Enclosed are some of the more high-profile proposed state legislation that GOP representatives will be attempting to pass in 2023:

Kansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Oklahoma & Tennessee: The GOP-supported Independent Women's Forum is proposing a 'Women's Bill of Rights' that defines a series of gender-related words. These five states are the highest priority for passing the Bill in 2023.

Indiana and Missouri: Republican representatives in both state legislatures have outline plans to propose legislation in the same theme of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill, which outlaws classroom conversations on gender and sexuality through third grade. The anticipated run for the White House by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis may make the bill even more popular in both Midwestern states.

Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, South Carolina & Virginia: All five states have proposed legislation to ban gender re-assignment surgery for individuals under age 18 or 21, depending on the state. Medical recommendations like hormone replacement surgery would also be outlawed in these bills.

South Carolina: Defining what it means to be a woman. Republican State Senator Danny Verdin has filed an attempted amendment to the state's constitution to require that gender be defined based solely on the context of reproductive organs and not the individual's preference.

GOP political experts are hoping that the passing of the proposed legislation have a domino-effect. However, Democratic political insiders sense this will further isolate the Republican party from the younger voting generation. Time will tell if the proposed 2023 state legislation will have an effect for the 2024 White House and national elections.

SmartNews