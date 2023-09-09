'Conspiratorial bouillabaisse': Giuliani asks Georgia judge to drop indictment

Ex-President Donald Trump former attorney Rudy Giuliani filed a new suit Friday challenging the racketeering charges he currently faces in Georgia, CNN reports.

The former New York mayor was one of 18 people charged alongside the MAGA 2024 hopeful last month by a Fulton County Superior Court grand jury for his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Trump's favor.

Per CNN, Giuliani's new filing asks "Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee to quash the indictment, or at least to set a hearing on the matter."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to hold office again?

The ex-mayor argues that the current indictment against him is "a conspiratorial bouillabaisse consisting of purported criminal acts, daily activities, and constitutionally protected speech," asserting the indictment contains "'deficiencies' that render it invalid, and that prosecutors are violating his rights against 'double jeopardy' by how they structured the racketeering conspiracy allegations."

As Giuliani wrestles with "financial difficulties" while facing 13 criminal charges, the former Trump lawyer " held a fundraiser Thursday to help with his growing legal bills."

After repeatedly and unsuccessfully requesting compensation from Trump, the former president "hosted a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser for" the former mayor at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club this week, according to PBS.

READ MORE: Notes by Giuliani’s 'jack-of-all-trades' adviser who 'struggled to get paid' sent to special counsel: report

CNN's full report is available at this link. PBS' report is here.