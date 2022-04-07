Controversy erupts after DC nightclub allows body of slain rapper to be propped up on stage

A D.C. nightclub is apologizing after photos emerged showing the embalmed corpse of a local rapper propped up against the stage during a funeral event that was being held at the club, NBC5 reports.

Markelle Morrow, known as Goonew, was killed last month in a murder that remains unsolved. Bliss Nightclub said in a statement that it was "contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Goonew's home-going celebration. Bliss was never made aware of what would transpire. We sincerely apologize to all those who may be upset or offended."



The late rapper's family defended the decision, saying the display is what he would have wanted.

The club's Google reviews have plummeted to 2.7 stars after the event. One reviewer wrote, "There was literally a dead body on stage. Why did the owners allow this??? I am traumatized!"

