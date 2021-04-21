Police fatally shoot Black father after he ‘started to drive away’ – his family says he never carried a gun

A North Carolina man was shot and killed by police this Wednesday after deputies executed a search warrant, 8News reports.

Andrew Brown, 40, was reportedly shot and killed by police when he got in his car and tried to drive away. According to neighbors, they heard anywhere from six to eight shots.

Brown, who is Black, is the father of 10 children. His family says he never carried a gun.

"If the body cameras were on, that information needs to be disseminated as quickly as possible in order to make sure justice is served," said Keith Rivers, the president of the Pasquotank NAACP.

"The sheriff has not spoken to anyone out here … this is not the Elizabeth City Police Department, this is the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Department," Rivers said. "The sheriff needs to address these people. The sheriff needs to talk to community leaders to let us know what is going on so that we can be a part of this process."