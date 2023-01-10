Cop fired for screaming at woman during traffic stop

A Connecticut police officer has been fired for his "unacceptable" behavior while conducting traffic in the city of Waterbury last month, WTNH reports.

Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic on Dec. 13 after the traffic lights failed.

"While directing traffic, a car went through the intersection. Hinkle provided hand motions to the car to stop, and when it didn’t, he hit the driver’s side door with his hand. He walked after the vehicle on the roadway and demanded the driver pull over," WTNH's report stated.

When the driver, who was an unidentified woman, pulled over, Hinkle began screaming and berating her.

Hinkle was fired on Monday after the investigation concluded that “his conduct, actions and behaviors were in violation of departmental policies.”

Hinkle had been employed by the Waterbury Police Department for 7 years.

Watch the bodycam video below.

SmartNews Video