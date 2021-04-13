Daunte Wright killed by cop union president: report

The host of "The Daily Show" had harsh words for policing in America on Monday. Trevor Noah noted that Police Chief Tim Gannon said he thought the shooter, identified as Kimberly Potter, thought she was reaching for her taser instead of her gun.

<p>"You have got to be f*cking killing me. A man was killed at a traffic stop because the police officer mixed up their gun and their taser?" he asked. "Is that even supposed to be a legitimate excuse? Like, we're supposed to watch that and go, 'Ah, okay, one time I used sugar instead of salt so I can relate'?"</p><p>"And look, I'm not saying that tragic mistakes will never happen, but what I am saying is that maybe if the police weren't so to draw any weapon, then maybe people wouldn't die because of a mix-up from Officer Urkel over here," he said.</p><p>He then pointed out a key flaw in the argument.</p><p>"And by the way, don't you find it amazing that cops think everything is a gun, except for their own gun?" he asked. "If you have a cell phone in your hand, 'Oh, that's a gun!' If you're holding a wallet, 'Oh, that's a gun!' They're own gun? 'No, not a gun, not a gun.'"</p> <div class="rm-shortcode" data-rm-shortcode-id="531b55da13a7749daafa363892441245" id="de793"><blockquote class="twitter-tweet twitter-custom-tweet" data-partner="rebelmouse" data-twitter-tweet-id="1381785330727145480"><div style="margin:1em 0">Need more proof that America’s got a serious policing problem? Let’s talk about Daunte Wright’s death and Caron Naz… https://t.co/WxzZHKAZNk</div> — The Daily Show (@The Daily Show)<a href="https://twitter.com/TheDailyShow/statuses/1381785330727145480">1618278269.0</a></blockquote></div>