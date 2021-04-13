Daunte Wright killed by cop union president: report

Screengrab.
More details are coming out on Brooklyn Center Police officer that shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop.
"Monday night, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified the officer who shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Brooklyn Center Sunday. The BCA identified the long-time veteran of the Brooklyn Center Police Department as Officer Kim Potter," KSTP-TV reported Monday evening.
The network revealed a fascinating detail.
"Potter has worked for the department for nearly 25 years and is president of the Brooklyn Center Police Officer's Association. In that role, she has represented other officers involved in deadly shootings," the network reported.
Protests are ongoing:
I’m out for the night but here’s two of the most surreal moments of my life from Brooklyn Center tonight. https://t.co/8ZtWDEp38w— Mark Vancleave (@Mark Vancleave)1618283843.0