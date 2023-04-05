Florida man mocked by police dept. after pulling out machete when karaoke song denied
A Florida man who pulled out a machete after he was denied a chance to sing his preferred karaoke song is facing charges, as well as some mockery from the local police force, the New York Post reported.

Travis Jordan, 39, was charged with disturbing the peace this Sunday after he arrested with bloodshot eyes and smelling of alcohol. A witness told police he pulled out the machete when his request to sing a song was denied. The witness convinced Jordan to hand over the machete before she called police.

Jordan told police that he was carrying the machete for protection.

In a post to Facebook, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office shared a sarcastic image making fun of the incident, showing Jordan's mugshot with the words, "Open Mic Night ... Now Starring Travis Jordan."

"There is no question that Elvis Presley’s 'Jail House Rock' is a top karaoke song….but for Travis Jordan it’s the only song he’ll be singing while sitting in 'Ivey’s Iron Bar Lodge'!!" the post read. "While Karaoke is a fun time for everyone, even those that can’t sing, when your turn is done, you can’t whip out a machete in order to get one more song!! Apparently our friend Mr. Jordan here, didn’t fully understand the rules of karaoke, as when the stage lights turned off, he tried to force them back on by pulling out a machete he had concealed on him, and demanding to do an encore!!"

According to The Post, Jordan was still in custody as of Wednesday morning.

