Cops pull over white suspect but allow him to drive away because of his ‘unpredictable and violent history’
Matthew Kaigle mugshot

Police in Burlington, Vermont, are searching for 33-year-old Matthew Kaigle, who is wanted for assaulting a traffic guard and evading police. According to MyNBC-5, he was stopped shortly after the assault, but was allowed to drive away without ever getting out of his car.

"Kaigle refused to exit his vehicle after being told multiple times he was under arrest," a police report read. "Officers did not pursue Kaigle due to his unpredictable and violent history."

Kaigle has a long history of encounters with police. He has a number of convictions including felony charges, and multiple offenses for violating court orders or parole. He was also listed by police as threatening another person with a sledgehammer in July.

Kaigle is also accused of punching and kicking a man several times, leaving him unconscious in Battery Park. After his arrest, police began investigating the incident as a hate crime.

Kaigle has had more than 20 encounters with police this year, according to the local news outlet VTDigger.

Police say Kaigle has "displayed many violent [tendencies] toward other members of the public" in recent months, causing some to not to comply with investigations due to "fear of retaliation."

