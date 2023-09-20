'White supremacist demagogue': Cori Bush rips Republicans covering for Trump at Garland hearing
Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) blasted House Republicans on Wednesday for "running interference" for Donald Trump instead of conducting legitimate oversight.

At a House Judiciary Committee hearing where Republicans focused on Hunter Biden, Bush asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to commit to working with her office on civil rights issues.

"Finally, I want to remind everyone yet again that this is what good faith oversight looks like, not the Republican playbook of running interference for a twice impeached, four times indicted white supremacist demagogue who would rather overthrow our democracy than admit he lost an election," she concluded.

