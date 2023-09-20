Adam Schiff whacks Jim Jordan for turning Judiciary Committee into Trump's 'criminal defense firm'

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) on Wednesday took a shot at Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and his stewardship of the House Judiciary Committee.

While addressing Attorney General Merrick Garland, Schiff accused Jordan of using his congressional committee to essentially obstruct criminal investigations into former President Donald Trump.

"The chairman would abuse the power of this committee by trying to interfere in the prosecutions of Donald Trump by trying to use the committee's power of subpoena to compel criminal discovery, in effect making the committee a kind of criminal defense firm for the former president," he argued.

"Through Mr. Jordan's actions, he would establish the principle that the rule of law should apply to almost everyone, just not to the leader of his party."

Schiff went on to warn that this sort of principle would inevitably lead to the foundation of a dictatorship.

"Mr. Jordan hopes to camouflage his assault on the rule of law by falsely claiming that Donald Trump is the victim of unequal justice," said Schiff. "It is a claim that is as transparently political as it is devoid of any factual basis."

