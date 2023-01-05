Coroner reveals Atlanta rapper Lil Keed’s cause of death
Lil Keed attends the BET Awards 2019 Radio Broadcast Center at Microsoft Theater on June 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images North America/TNS

Lil Keed, the Atlanta rapper who died suddenly in May 2022, died from eosinophilia, according to a coroner’s report. The “Snake” rapper was 24 when he died. He was a member of Young Thug’s YSL record label. Eosinophilia occurs when a person’s body produces too many of a specific type of white blood cells, called eosinophils. Serious cases of eosinophilia are often caused by blood cancer, parasites or autoimmune diseases, according to the Cleveland Clinic. The Los Angeles County medical examiner could not determine what led to Lil Keed’s case of eosinophilia, People magazine reported. “He had b...