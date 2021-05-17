New Jersey cop caught running meth lab out of his home
Mugshot.

A New Jersey cop has been arrested and charged with running a meth lab out of his home, the Monmouth County prosecutor announced on Facebook Monday, Newsweek reported.

"Officer Christopher Walls, who has been a member of the Long Branch Police Department for 19 years, was charged with producing, possessing and selling methamphetamine," said the report.

While awaiting trial he's also been suspended from the department without pay.

Police discovered the lab after "a domestic disturbance," and the responding officer was told there could be narcotics, resulting in a request for a hazmat team. Meth labs are highly volatile and can be extremely flamable.

"The officers in our agency risk their lives daily to protect and serve our residents. It is disappointing beyond measure that one of our officers could have risked the safety of his family and neighbors by engaging in such dangerous conduct," said Long Branch police's acting chief Frank Rizzuto. "This officer's actions do not reflect the moral compass of our officers or this agency."