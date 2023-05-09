Could Davis stabbings suspect face the death penalty? Decision may take months, says DA
Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig talks Friday at his Woodland office about prosecuting Carlos Reales Dominguez for the series of stabbings in Davis. - Paul Kitagaki Jr./The Sacramento Bee/TNS

DAVIS, Calif. — A decision on whether to seek a death penalty prosecution against the suspect in a series of stabbings in Davis may be months away, with prosecutors studying every available aspect of the background of Carlos Reales Dominguez. “You go by the book,” Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig said in an interview Friday in his Woodland office shortly after Reales Dominguez pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Reisig would not discuss specifics of the Reales Dominguez case. But he said his office follows a laborious procedure to determine the back...