Praise for Coulter's approval of Afghanistan withdrawal somehow missed the rest of her xenophobic tweetstorm
Conservative commentator and author Ann Coulter speaking at CPAC 2011 in Washington, D.C. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Right-wing commentator Ann Coulter unleashed a torrent of Tweets Tuesday night offering surprising air cover to embattled President Joe Biden over the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Coulter also thrashed Donald Trump for his failure to pull out those same troops during his four years in office, despite having repeatedly promised to do so in his campaign. Coulter famously fell out with Trump last year and proclaimed she was happy he lost the election.

But for those on the political left who Coulter has reviled for years, her praise for Biden was otherworldly. Across the nation, meteorologists were besieged with calls to learn if hell had frozen over.

"Thank you, President Biden, for keeping a promise Trump made, but then abandoned when he got to office," Coulter tweeted. "Trump REPEATEDLY demanded that we bring our soldiers home, but only President Biden had the balls to do it. Here are a few of Trump's wuss, B.S. - I mean "masterful" - tweets:

Coulter's citation of tweets from Trump's canceled account can be seen here.

But Coulter went far beyond settling scores with Trump. She was effusive in her praise from Biden's address to the nation Tuesday night, a speech hardly embraced by Biden's screaming right-wing critics.

"It was a magnificent speech for anyone not blinded by partisan politics or obsessed with sending Americans to die in forever wars all over the world," Coulter tweeted, adding "We will NEVER stop paying for the Afghanistan war. If we'd know that in 2001, how many Americans would have approved of the war?"

Coulter also didn't spare right-wing media that were attacking Biden. Retweeting a New York Post cover proclaiming "DISHONOR" to characterize the Afghanistan withdrawal, Coulter tweeted, "Instead, we should have "honorably" stayed forever and allowed multiple more Americans to die."

It's worth noting that Coulter's rage at Trump -- and strangely kind words for Biden -- did not signal a political transformation. Her tweetstorm about Afghanistan was also punctuated with retweets raising alarm about Afghan refugees coming to the U.S. with relaxed visa requirements. And there was plenty of Coulter's customary xenophobia about the Southern border.

Opinion SmartNews Frontpage Commentary - 6 articles