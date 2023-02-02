Community in shock after NJ GOP councilwoman is gunned down outside her home

A 30-year-old councilwoman from New Jersey was shot to death while sitting in her car near her home on Wednesday, My Central Jersey reports.

Borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour (R) was found with several gunshot wounds after a 9-11 call reported several gunshots were heard in the area at around 7:22 p.m.

“She was a really sweet lady,” neighbor Chyann Brown said. “Never in any altercations.”

Brown said she could see bullet casings in the road when she got home from work and that Dwumfour’s car had rolled down the street into another car.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump and Jared Kushner's 'galling' scheme to profit from election lies revealed

Speaking to My Central Jersey, Dwumfour's father said his daughter was living in Sayreville with her 12-year-old girl from a prior relationship.

"She was very humble, had respect," he said.

Her sister, Priscilla, 20, said she was very devoted to her Christian faith. "She was always happy," Priscilla said.

From My Central Jersey: "Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican, won her seat on the Council in 2021. She was the liaison to Public Safety, which includes police, fire and EMS, as well as liaison to the Sayreville Human Relations Commission. She also served on the Public Works and Recreation committees."

Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, a Democrat, said in a statement that the community is "shocked and saddened at the loss of Eunice Dwumfour."

“Eunice was a dedicated member of our Borough Council who was truly committed to serve all of our residents. The fact that she was taken from us by a despicable criminal act makes this incident all the more horrifying."

“We are confident that our police department working collaboratively with the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office will bring this fast-moving investigation to a quick and successful conclusion and look forward to the identification, arrest, and successful prosecution of the person responsible,” Kilpatrick said.