Texas country club told Black manager there'd be a 'hanging' if he attended public meeting: lawsuit

On Monday, the Austin American-Statesman reported that a former interim manager at the Georgetown Country Club has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, alleging racial discrimination and threats.

"Jonathan Dade, who is Black, became an interim general manager at the club in 2013 but resigned in 2017 after hearing racist comments against him by club members and employees," reported Claire Osborn. "'Specifically and as corroborated by witnesses, Mr. Dade was told (a) interracial families such as his were despicable, (b) there would be a hanging if he attended the next public meeting, and (c) they wanted the club to return to being a 'Country' club, which based on the emphasis on the word: 'country.' Mr. Dade and others took to mean 'all white,'' the lawsuit said."

Dade alleges that this abuse started "after he recommended making operational changes and disciplining underperforming employees at the club."

Georgetown, a community on the northern edge of the Austin, Texas metropolitan area, is roughly 4 percent Black.

The report comes as America is marking the 100th anniversary of the infamous race massacre that burned down "Black Wall Street" in the Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma. A major event marking the centennial was canceled after a Homeland Security report suggested it could be a prime target for white supremacist terrorist attacks.