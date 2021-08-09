The United States no longer exists -- according to Trump spokesperson
Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump's spokesperson Liz Harrington appeared on OAN Monday to claim that Americans no longer have a country.

While Trump is known for hyperbole, Harrington gave him a run for his money claiming that until there is a repair to the so-called "rigged election" America will somehow cease to exist.

She claimed that all any American wants to talk about is the 2020 election. A July Gallup poll shows that the top issue for Americans is the economy (20 percent), COVID (12 percent) and a slew of other concerns. The election and election reform ranks at 3 percent among both those polled.

The latest Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service (GU Politics) Battleground Poll in June showed 32 percent of voters rank political polarization as one of the top two issues. The top Republican issue in that survey was about "government spending," where Democrats were more likely to say "voting rights." When asked about the election, a majority of both daily Fox viewers (56 percent) and nonviewers (69 percent) say refusing to accept the election results is an extremely or very important problem.

But according to Harrington, "we won't have a Country unless we resolve" the 2020 election.

See the video below:



